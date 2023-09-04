Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 48,434 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $41.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

