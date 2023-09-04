Financial Review: CRH (NYSE:CRH) versus Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HLBZF)

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) and Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CRH and Heidelberg Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRH $32.72 billion 1.26 $3.85 billion N/A N/A Heidelberg Materials N/A N/A N/A $2.42 33.07

CRH has higher revenue and earnings than Heidelberg Materials.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRH N/A N/A N/A Heidelberg Materials N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares CRH and Heidelberg Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

CRH pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Heidelberg Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Heidelberg Materials pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CRH has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CRH is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CRH and Heidelberg Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRH 0 0 3 0 3.00 Heidelberg Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

CRH currently has a consensus target price of $25.17, indicating a potential downside of 55.98%. Given CRH’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CRH is more favorable than Heidelberg Materials.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of CRH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Heidelberg Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CRH beats Heidelberg Materials on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CRH

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications. In addition, the company offers network access products, which include composite access chambers, covers, passive safety systems, retention sockets, sealants, and meter boxes; and paving and construction services. Further, it provides building and civil engineering contracting, contract surfacing, operates logistics and owned railway infrastructure; sells and distributes cement; and supplies access chambers and ducting products. CRH plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Heidelberg Materials

(Get Free Report)

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components. The company also offers asphalt; and trades in cement, clinker, secondary cementitious materials, and solid and alternative fuels. The company was formerly known as HeidelbergCement AG and changed its name to Heidelberg Materials AG in May 2023. Heidelberg Materials AG was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

