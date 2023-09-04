First Digital USD Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $382.43 Million (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, First Digital USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003861 BTC on exchanges. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $382.43 million and approximately $46.06 million worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get First Digital USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 382,786,795 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 382,786,795.42. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99928133 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $45,635,489.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for First Digital USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for First Digital USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.