First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $6.29 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $191.73 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.28 and a 1 year high of $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.30.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $510,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $510,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,502 shares of company stock worth $2,284,358. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

