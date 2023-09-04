First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $7.38 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,220 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

Welltower Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE WELL opened at $82.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $86.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 359.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.92%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

