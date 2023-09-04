Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,819 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.26% of Five Below worth $30,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $169.30 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.02 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. Five Below’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Five Below from $222.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FIVE

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.