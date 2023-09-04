FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FMC by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after buying an additional 1,142,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,254,000 after buying an additional 40,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,141,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,544,000 after buying an additional 90,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in FMC by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,907,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,035,000 after buying an additional 162,040 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on FMC from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

FMC stock opened at $86.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $85.68 and a 52-week high of $134.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. FMC’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

