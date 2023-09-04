Fmr LLC Acquires 339,764 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,882,781 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,764 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.74% of F.N.B. worth $114,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 13,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 192,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.77 on Monday. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.09.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $409.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNB shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

