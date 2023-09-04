Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 100.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,042,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524,651 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.60% of Teck Resources worth $111,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 328,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after buying an additional 115,363 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 815,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after buying an additional 67,629 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,557,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 302.1% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,985,000 after purchasing an additional 496,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $42.50 on Monday. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TECK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on TECK

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.