Fmr LLC Boosts Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,676,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,784,576 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.58% of SLM worth $107,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 138.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth about $34,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Insider Transactions at SLM

In other news, EVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $120,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLM. Compass Point boosted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on SLM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on SLM

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $777.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.15 million. SLM had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.76%.

SLM Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.