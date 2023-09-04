Fmr LLC Purchases 1,220,756 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,877,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220,756 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.61% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $96,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2,238.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.66.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.10 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.39%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

