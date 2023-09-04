Fmr LLC Raises Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,974,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,695 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.91% of Terex worth $95,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 87.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at $32,119,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:TEX opened at $62.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TEX

Terex Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.