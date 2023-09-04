Fmr LLC Sells 130,086 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,086 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.83% of Liberty Broadband worth $99,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1,240.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 767.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $104,442.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $91.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $103.60.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 82.31%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

