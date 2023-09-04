Fmr LLC Sells 34,243 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,670,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,243 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.30% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $92,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 87,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 418,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after buying an additional 116,474 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 286,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 282,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.31 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

