Fmr LLC Sells 39,607 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,995,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,607 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.49% of Spirit Airlines worth $102,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAVE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 26.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $2,108,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 24.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 220,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 138.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 34,325 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

SAVE opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

About Spirit Airlines

(Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

