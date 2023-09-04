Fmr LLC Sells 431,034 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,139,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,034 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.02% of APA worth $113,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in APA by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in APA by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of APA opened at $45.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

