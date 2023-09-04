Fmr LLC Sells 7,078,279 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,971,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,078,279 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $115,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 71,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 169,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL opened at $22.74 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28.

Insider Activity

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $469.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.59 million. Analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 399,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,986,719.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 399,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,986,719.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $631,530.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,602.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,863 shares of company stock worth $3,059,080 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Exelixis from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.73.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

