Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

FTV opened at $79.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $57.43 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.92.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.44%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

