FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 41,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 8.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 88,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 9.1% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 54,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at $205,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,819.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,750 shares of company stock worth $156,313 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $20.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.38. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.67 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 253.47%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

