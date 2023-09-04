Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.04.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

GNRC opened at $118.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Generac has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.49. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Generac will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,382,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,382,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,245. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Generac by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

