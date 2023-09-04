Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.04) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,571.43%.
About Genuit Group
Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.
