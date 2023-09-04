Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Gladstone Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $10.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $395.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 44.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 20.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 14.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

