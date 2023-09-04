Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 15th

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from Gladstone Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $395.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 44.11%. The company had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,878,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 18.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth about $1,681,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLAD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

