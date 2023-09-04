Gladstone Investment Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $13.00 on Monday. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $440.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 149,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,375.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 495.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 407,451 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 1.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

