Gladstone Investment Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.00 on Monday. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $440.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 149,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,375.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

