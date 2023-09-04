GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.33

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $24.58 million and approximately $20,773.43 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009327 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001528 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002359 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

