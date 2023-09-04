Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 316,838 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 45,153 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $10,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 552.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 104.3% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE HAL opened at $39.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,266 shares of company stock worth $7,133,323 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

