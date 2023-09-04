Head to Head Survey: Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) vs. Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF)

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) and Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and Temple & Webster Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop -2.25% -40.69% -11.61% Temple & Webster Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hour Loop and Temple & Webster Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $95.93 million 0.60 -$1.48 million ($0.07) -23.28 Temple & Webster Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Temple & Webster Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hour Loop.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hour Loop and Temple & Webster Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 1 0 0 2.00 Temple & Webster Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

Hour Loop presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.70%. Given Hour Loop’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hour Loop is more favorable than Temple & Webster Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Hour Loop shares are owned by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Temple & Webster Group beats Hour Loop on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com and third-party marketplaces. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Temple & Webster Group

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and home improvement products in Australia. It offers sofas, living room and outdoor furniture, lighting, rugs, baby and kids, cookware, and Christmas décor products. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform, which offers approximately 200,000 products. Temple & Webster Group Ltd was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in St Peters, Australia.

