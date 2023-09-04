Head-To-Head Survey: VinFast Auto (VFS) versus Its Peers

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) is one of 674 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare VinFast Auto to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VinFast Auto and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VinFast Auto $13,058.82 billion $12.02 million 163.89 VinFast Auto Competitors $726.79 billion $29.04 million 52.24

VinFast Auto has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. VinFast Auto is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

64.1% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto’s rivals have a beta of 0.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VinFast Auto and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VinFast Auto N/A -43.68% 2.24% VinFast Auto Competitors -57.30% -66.05% -1.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for VinFast Auto and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VinFast Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A VinFast Auto Competitors 111 587 862 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 34.78%. Given VinFast Auto’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VinFast Auto has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

VinFast Auto beats its rivals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through Automobiles, E-scooter, Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segments. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. The company operates as a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

