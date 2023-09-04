HealthEquity (HQY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 5th. Analysts expect HealthEquity to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $244.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.85 million. On average, analysts expect HealthEquity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HealthEquity Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $66.42 on Monday. HealthEquity has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average is $61.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -664.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 44.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

