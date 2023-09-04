Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 61.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $76.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.