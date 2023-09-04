Hibbett, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of HIBB opened at $47.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $75.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,869,000 after buying an additional 84,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 34,019 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hibbett by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hibbett by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 451,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hibbett by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 156,334 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIBB. Bank of America raised their price target on Hibbett from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, August 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

