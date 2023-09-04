HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,106 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 570,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $369,091,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,934,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,288,000 after purchasing an additional 423,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,463,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,575,000 after purchasing an additional 114,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Argus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Mkm began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $79.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.