HighTower Advisors LLC Has $8.28 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,404 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,497,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,292 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,893.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,131 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 751,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,193,000 after acquiring an additional 434,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $67.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

