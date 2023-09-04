HighTower Advisors LLC Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Stock Performance

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF stock opened at $31.72 on Monday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

