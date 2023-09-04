HighTower Advisors LLC Has $8.71 Million Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 720,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Coty by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Coty by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Coty by 36.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 59,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coty from $11.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.02.

Coty Stock Up 0.1 %

COTY opened at $11.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Coty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

