HighTower Advisors LLC Has $8.96 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,804 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 169.7% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 114,738 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $597,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,677,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 546.8% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the period.

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

