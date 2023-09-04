HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.18 Million Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,334.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,997,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,946 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,184,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,212,000 after buying an additional 362,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,695,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,616,000 after buying an additional 348,178 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,543,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,134,000 after buying an additional 301,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,796,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $61.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.56. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.45 and a one year high of $64.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.2984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

