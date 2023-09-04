HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 4,478 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $8,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 263,043.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 605,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,650,000 after acquiring an additional 605,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,113,000 after acquiring an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,164,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,954,000 after acquiring an additional 141,862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $116.44 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average of $114.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

