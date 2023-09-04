HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,943 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 2,553.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 86,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 5,098.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 285.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 36,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 101,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 69,183 shares during the last quarter.

EWQ stock opened at $37.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $958.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI France ETF has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.93.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

