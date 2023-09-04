HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,817 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 654,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,978,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 654,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,978,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,997.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,895,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,506,175.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 399,065 shares of company stock valued at $12,380,577. Insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Price Performance

SQSP stock opened at $30.15 on Monday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Squarespace’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

