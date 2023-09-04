HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 65,734 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,734 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 47,583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Stride by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 14.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 52.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stride stock opened at $44.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.28.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stride from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stride from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
