IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on IMAX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

IMAX Price Performance

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. IMAX has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $97.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.69 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $66,733.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,830.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 355,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 137,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 594.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 50,310 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

