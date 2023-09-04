Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.89.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JMP Securities raised Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.
Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $16.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.99.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
