Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JMP Securities raised Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $16.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

