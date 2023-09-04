Insider Buying: urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) Director Lewis Wilks purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $10,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 126,306 shares in the company, valued at $130,095.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 12th, Lewis Wilks bought 10,000 shares of urban-gro stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

NASDAQ:UGRO opened at $1.29 on Monday. urban-gro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of urban-gro by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in urban-gro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of urban-gro by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of urban-gro by 8.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 129,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the period. 22.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, architectural and interior design, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

