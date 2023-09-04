International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,909,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,915,000 after acquiring an additional 642,960 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,365,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,537,000 after acquiring an additional 283,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,839,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,214,000 after purchasing an additional 413,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $162,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $35.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.07. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $42.69.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.57%.

In other news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.82.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

