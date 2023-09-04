Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 473,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 269.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.16 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.0598 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

