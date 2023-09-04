Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $127.62

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 127.62 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.60), with a volume of 298373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.80 ($1.56).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 120 ($1.51) to GBX 125 ($1.58) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on JSG
Johnson Service Group Trading Up 2.4 %
About Johnson Service Group
Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Service Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.