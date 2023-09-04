Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $127.62

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 127.62 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.60), with a volume of 298373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.80 ($1.56).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 120 ($1.51) to GBX 125 ($1.58) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Johnson Service Group Trading Up 2.4 %

About Johnson Service Group

The stock has a market capitalization of £535.08 million, a PE ratio of 2,063.33, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 110.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

