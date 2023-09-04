Komodo Market Cap Reaches $28.72 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000816 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $28.72 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00094761 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00049028 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00027624 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000171 BTC.

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

