Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107,656 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $460,920,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $325,297,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $249,778,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,600,000 after buying an additional 1,875,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $181,730,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HZNP opened at $115.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.90. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $115.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

